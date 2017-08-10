Inflatable chicken stares down the White House

WASHINGTON, DC: An inflatable chicken popped up outside the grounds of the White House on Wednesday (Aug 9). The chicken, named Don, sported a shock of golden hair, styled in a manner similar to US President Donald Trump's.

TV images showed the giant white chicken tethered to the Ellipse facing the White House. It's owner, Taran Singh Brar, a resident of Orange County, California, said he was using the inflatable to "bring awareness to how bad and destabilising our leader is".

"I am doing this to bring awareness to how bad and destabilising our leader is and his weak and insecure behavior," said Brar. "For example, the president has not released his tax returns, he seems afraid to do that.



"He seems afraid to stand up to Vladimir Putin and he's playing a game of chicken with North Korea, and yet, he wants a military parade in DC? That's incongruous."

Earlier this year, a similar inflatable was used by organizers of the Tax Day march to urge Trump to release his taxes.

Trump is currently on a 17-day vacation in Bedminister, New Jersey.