Insurgents attack Syrian-government areas near Hama: Monitor

BEIRUT: Insurgent groups launched a big attack on Syrian government-held areas north of the city of Hama on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a media outlet run by the Lebanese group Hezbollah reported.

Several groups participated in the well-planned attack on government-held villages, the Observatory said, including Tahrir al-Sham - an alliance of Islamist groups spearheaded by the jihadist group formerly known as the Nusra Front.

The Hezbollah-run military news outlet said the army and its allies were repelling what it described as a large-scale attack in the area by the Nusra Front and factions affiliated to it. The Nusra Front denounced ceasefire talks in Kazakhstan last week, and vowed to keep fighting.

(Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Tom Perry/Angus McDowall)