Intra-Kurdish clashes break out in Iraq's Sinjar region

ERBIL, Iraq: Clashes broke out between rival Kurdish groups in northwestern Iraq on Friday after a force loyal to one party was deployed to an area controlled by another, two Kurdish security sources said.

The clashes took place in the Sinjar area after the Peshmerga Rojava was deployed towards the Syrian border on Thursday.

That area is controlled by forces affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

"This morning at 7 clashes started with DShK (heavy machine gun). Now there are martyrs and wounded on both sides," said a Kurdish security source.

The Peshmerga Rojava is made up of Kurds from Syria and was formed and trained in Iraq under the auspices of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Robert Birsel and Richard Lough)