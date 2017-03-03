Channel NewsAsia

Investigators search house of French presidential candidate Fillon - newspaper

Investigators searched the house of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Thursday morning as part of an investigation into payments made to his wife, Le Parisien newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, meets wineproducers during a campaign visit in Nimes, Southern France, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool

The financial prosecutor's office declined comment.

- Reuters