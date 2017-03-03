Investigators search house of French presidential candidate Fillon - newspaper
Investigators searched the house of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Thursday morning as part of an investigation into payments made to his wife, Le Parisien newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.
- Posted 03 Mar 2017 02:25
The financial prosecutor's office declined comment.
(Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
- Reuters