Iran, Saudi Arabia to exchange diplomatic visits - Iranian foreign minister

BEIRUT: Delegations from Iran and Saudi Arabia will exchange diplomatic visits soon, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview published by the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) on Wednesday.

The visits, which Zarif said could take place after the haj pilgrimage ends in the first week of September, would be the first sign of a thaw in relations between the regional rivals since they severed diplomatic ties last year.

"The visas have been issued for both sides to make this trip," Zarif said, according to ISNA. "We are waiting for the final steps to be completed so diplomats from the two countries can inspect their embassies and consulates."

Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia are at their worst in years, with each accusing the other of subverting regional security and supporting opposite sides in conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

