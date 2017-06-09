Iran arrests two suspects linked to attacks in Tehran - media

Iranian authorities have arrested two suspects linked to attacks in Tehran this week that killed 17 people, Iranian media reported on Friday.

Iranian authorities have arrested two suspects linked to attacks in Tehran this week that killed 17 people, Iranian media reported on Friday.

"Two suspects with links to the terrorist raids in Tehran on Wednesday have been arrested in (the western Iranian province of) Kermanshah," state TV quoted intelligence ministry as saying. "Some terrorist cells also have been dismantled."

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Wednesday's suicide bombings and gun attacks in Tehran.

