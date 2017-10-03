Iran expresses 'sympathy' over Las Vegas massacre

TEHRAN: Iran on Tuesday (Oct 3) expressed its sympathy towards the United States following the shooting deaths of at least 59 people and wounding of more than 500 at a Las Vegas concert.

"Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi has offered sympathy to the bereaved families of those killed in the recent deadly shooting in Las Vegas," said a statement published on the ministry's website.

"Qassemi expressed regret over the 'heinous' crime in which hundreds of civilians were killed and wounded. "He also sympathised with the US nation and the relatives of the victims," the statement said.

Retired accountant Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, carried out the deadliest mass shooting in US history at Sunday night's open-air concert.

The toll from the attack on Tuesday reached 59 dead and 527 wounded.

Iran and the United States have not had diplomatic relations for the past 37 years, and the arrival in January in the White House of President Donald Trump has served to boost tensions.

After a double attack in June claimed by the Islamic state group that killed 17 people in Tehran, Trump said: "We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote."

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denounced his comment as "repugnant".