Iran fires missiles at militant groups in eastern Syria

BEIRUT: The Iranian Revolutionary Guards has fired ground-to-ground missiles from western Iran into eastern Syria, aiming at the bases of militant groups Iran holds responsible for attacks in Tehran which left 18 dead last week, the Tasnim news agency reported.

"The spilling of any pure blood will not go unanswered," the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement, according to Tasnim.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; editing by Andrew Roche)