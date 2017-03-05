Iran holds Iranian-American on fraud charges - judiciary

DUBAI: Iranian authorities have arrested an Iranian-American on charges of defrauding people seeking U.S. residence of US$2.6 million, a spokesman for the country's judiciary said on Sunday.

"A dual national holding Iranian and American citizenship has been arrested recently, who had swindled many Iranians, taking (money) ... to fix their residence," spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, quoted by the judiciary's website Mizan, said.

Mohseni Ejei said the suspect, who was not named, had pocketed 100 billion rials (2.1 million pounds).

Several Iranian dual nationals from the United States, Britain, Canada and France have been detained in the past year and are being kept behind bars on charges including espionage and collaborating with hostile governments.

