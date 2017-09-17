Iran leader Khamenei warns against US 'wrong move' on nuclear deal

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday Iran would react strongly to any "wrong move" by the United States on Tehran's nuclear accord with world powers, days after President Donald Trump said Iran violated the agreement's "spirit".

"The Iranian nation is standing firm and any wrong move by the domineering regime regarding the (nuclear accord) will face the reaction of the Islamic Republic," state television quoted Ayatollah Khamenei as saying.

