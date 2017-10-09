Iran promises 'crushing' response if US designates Guards a terrorist group - Tasnim

Iran promised on Monday to give a "crushing" response if the United States designated its elite Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist group.

"We are hopeful that the United States does not make this strategic mistake," foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency in a news conference.

"If they do, Iran's reaction would be firm, decisive and crushing."

