Iran promises 'crushing' response if US designates Guards a terrorist group - Tasnim

Iran promised on Monday to give a "crushing" response if the United States designated its elite Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist group.

FILE PHOTO: Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

LONDON: Iran promised on Monday to give a "crushing" response if the United States designated its elite Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist group.

"We are hopeful that the United States does not make this strategic mistake," foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency in a news conference.

"If they do, Iran's reaction would be firm, decisive and crushing."

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters