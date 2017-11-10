Iran provided capability for missile attacks from Yemen - US Air Force

DUBAI: Iran provided the capability for ballistic missile attacks launched from Yemen, a senior U.S. Air Force official said on Friday.

Jeffrey Harrigian, commander for southwest Asia at the U.S. Air Forces Central Command, also told reporters while on a visit to Dubai that it was key to provide diplomatic solutions to tensions surrounding Lebanon instead of going to war.

