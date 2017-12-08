Iran's defence minister to visit Russia soon - RIA

MOSCOW: Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami plans to visit Russia soon, the RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a source at the Iranian defence ministry.

He is expected to hold talks with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, RIA reported.

Hatami plans to discuss the military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran and the latest developments in the region, according to the agency.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)