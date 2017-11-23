Iran's guards chief says disarming Lebanon's Hezbollah non-negotiable - TV

ANKARA: Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards will play an active role in establishing a lasting "ceasefire" in crisis-hit Syria, its chief commander Mohammad Ali Jafari said, adding that disarming Lebanon's Hezbollah was non-negotiable, state TV reported on Thursday.

Jafari also rejected any talks over Iran's ballistic missile programme, as demanded by France and other Western powers, saying French president Emmanuel Macron's demands to discuss the country's "defensive missile work was because he was young and inexperienced".

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)