Iran's Rouhani condemns 'flagrant US aggression' in Assad call, state TV says

DUBAI: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday condemned "flagrant U.S. aggression on Syria" in a phone call with Syria's Bashar al-Assad about this week's U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian air base, state-run Press TV said.

Rouhani called on Saturday for an impartial investigation of this week's suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, which killed at least 70 people, and warned that U.S. missile strikes in response risked escalating extremism in the region.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom, editing by Larry King)