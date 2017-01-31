Iran's Rouhani to visit Putin in Moscow in March - TASS
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in March, the TASS news agency quoted the Iranian embassy in Moscow as saying on Tuesday.
