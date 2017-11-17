Iran says France's 'biased' stance endangers regional stability

ANKARA: Iran accused France of fuelling tension in the Middle East by taking a "biased" stance on Tehran's regional policy, state TV reported on Friday.

"It seems that France has a biased view towards the ongoing crises and humanitarian catastrophes in the Middle East ... this view fuels regional conflicts, whether intentionally or unintentionally,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying.

