Iran says has built third underground ballistic missile factory - Fars

Ankara: Iran has built its third underground ballistic missile production factory and will keep developing its missile programme, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Friday.

"Iran's third underground factory has been built by the Guards in the recent years ... We will continue to further develop our missile capabilities forcefully," Fars quoted head of the Republican Guard’s airspace division Amirali Hajizadeh as saying.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Louise Ireland)