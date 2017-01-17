Iran says it is against US presence in Syria talks in Astana

DUBAI: Iran opposes a U.S. presence in peace talks on the Syria conflict that are planned for Jan. 23 in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Tasnim news agency quoted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying on Tuesday.

Answering a question about Iran's stance over possible U.S. involvement, Zarif said: "We have not invited them, and we are against their presence."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday he thought it was right to invite the Trump administration to peace talks on the Syria.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Dominic Evans)