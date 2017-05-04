Iran says Saudis seeking tension, calls Riyadh comments 'destructive'

Iran accused Saudi Arabia on Wednesday of seeking tension in the region, saying the Saudi deputy crown prince had made "destructive" comments by ruling out dialogue with Tehran.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also Saudi defence minister and a son of King Salman, said in unusually blunt remarks on Tuesday that he would protect his kingdom from what he called Iranian efforts to dominate the Muslim world.

"These comments are proof that Saudi Arabia supports terrorism and seeks confrontational and destructive policies in the region and towards Iran," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi was quoted by ISNA news agency as saying.

