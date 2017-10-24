Iran sentences 'Mossad agent' to death over scientist killings

LONDON: Iran has sentenced to death a person found guilty of providing information to Israel that led to the assassination of several senior nuclear scientists, the Tehran prosecutor said on Tuesday.

"The person has had several meetings with (Israeli intelligence agency) Mossad and has provided them with sensitive information about Iran's military and nuclear sites in return for money and residency of Sweden," Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi was quoted as saying in a report by the judiciary's news agency.

The headline of the report described the convicted person as a "Mossad agent".

