Iran sentences member of nuclear negotiating team to five years in jail - Tasnim

LONDON: Iranian authorities sentenced a member of the country's nuclear negotiating team to five years in jail, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

The agency did not name a source for the information and gave no further details.

Reports last year in Iranian media said a nuclear negotiator with dual nationality was arrested after being accused of providing sensitive economic information to Iran's enemies.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by John Stonestreet)