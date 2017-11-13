Iran sticks to key limits of nuclear deal - UN watchdog report

Iran has remained within the essential limits on its nuclear activities imposed by its 2015 deal with six world powers, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog showed on Monday.

The report was the first since U.S. President Donald Trump, who has called the 2015 agreement between Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union "the worst deal ever", decertified Iran's compliance last month. His move did not constitute a U.S. exit from the accord.

Iran's stock of low-enriched uranium as of Nov. 5 was 96.7 kg (213.2 pounds), well below a 202.8-kg limit, and the level of enrichment did not exceed a 3.67 percent cap, according to the confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report sent to IAEA member states and seen by Reuters.

Iran's stock of so-called heavy water, a moderator used in a type of reactor that can produce plutonium, a potential nuclear bomb fuel, stood at 114.4 metric tonnes, below a 130-tonne limit agreed by the parties to the deal.

