Iran summons Swiss envoy over US' "irresponsible" missile claim - Tasnim

ANKARA: Iran summoned the Swiss ambassador on Tuesday to condemn what it called an "irresponsible" claim by the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. that Tehran supplied a missile fired at Saudi Arabia from Yemen on Nov. 4, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.

The Swiss embassy represents U.S. interests in Tehran, where Washington has had no mission since 1980, when Iranian students took 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.

"Iran's strong protest at (Nikki) Haley's baseless and provocative claim was conveyed to the Swiss ambassador," Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by Tasnim.

Haley on Thursday presented pieces of what she said were Iranian weapons supplied to the Iran-aligned Houthi militia in Yemen, describing it as conclusive evidence that Tehran was violating U.N. resolutions. Iran has denied the claim.

Under a U.N. resolution that enshrines a nuclear deal reached between Iran and world powers in 2015, Tehran is prohibited from supplying, selling or transferring weapons outside the country unless approved by the U.N. Security Council.

Washington acknowledged it could not say precisely when the weapons were transferred to the Houthis, and, in some cases, could not say when they were used.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by John Stonestreet)