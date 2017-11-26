Iran warns it would increase missile range if threatened by Europe

The deputy head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned Europe that if it threatens Tehran, the Guards will increase the range of missiles to above 2000 kilometres, the Fars news agency reported on Saturday.

LONDON: The deputy head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned Europe that if it threatens Tehran, the Guards will increase the range of missiles to above 2000 kilometres, the Fars news agency reported on Saturday.

"If we have kept the range of our missiles to 2000 kilometres, it’s not due to lack of technology. ... We are following a strategic doctrine," Brigadier General Hossein Salami said, according to Fars.

"So far we have felt that Europe is not a threat, so we did not increase the range of our missiles. But if Europe wants to turn into a threat, we will increase the range of our missiles," he added.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Leslie Adler)