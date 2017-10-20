Iranian military chief visit frontline near Aleppo

Iran's military chief of staff visited a frontline position near the Syrian city of Aleppo, a military news outlet run by the Lebanese group Hezbollah reported on Friday, during a visit that has underlined Tehran's deep military role in Syria.

General Mohammad Baqeri visited the frontline position with a number of Iranian officers. Neighbouring Israel has expressed concern over Iran's role in Syria, where Iranian fighters and Iran-backed groups such as Hezbollah have played a major role fighting in support of President Bashar al-Assad.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Catherine Evans)