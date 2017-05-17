Iranian opposition leader Mousavi to vote in election under house arrest - website

LONDON: Iranian opposition leader Mirhossein Mousavi, under house arrest since 2011, will vote in Friday's election in support of President Hassan Rouhani's bid for a second term, according to the opposition Kalameh website.

The website reported on Tuesday that Mousavi has requested that security forces bring a mobile ballot box to his residence so that he can cast his vote.

