Iranian teen allegedly undergoes surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie: Reports

SINGAPORE: An Iranian teenager has allegedly undergone surgery 50 times in her quest to look like Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.



Nineteen-year-old Sahar Tabar, who went on a strict diet and now weighs 40kg, has shared numerous selfies of herself on Instagram, which have gone viral, reported The Sun.



Her story was originally reported by Belgian news outlet Sud Info.

Her social media followers have said she looked like a zombie. (Photo: Instagram/ sahartabar_official)

Despite her shocking transformation, it is reported that many of her 74,000 followers on her Instagram - which has now been made private - were not convinced that the teen actually went under the knife.



Netizens have commented that her nose and cheekbones appear to be positioned differently in several photos, while her lips appear to be different sizes, reported The Sun.



The teen before her transformation. (Photo: Instagram)

The Daily Mail also noted that her followers have said her photos made them "feel sick" and that she looked like a zombie.



While some believe that the transformation was helped by prosthetic and make-up, others also suggest she has used Photoshop or an editing software to edit her photos.



According to online fact checker Snopes, a Nov 28 post from a separate Instagram account with her name also countered the reports of 50 surgeries, adding that some of the reports were "very biased".

