Iraq forces say break through Islamic States lines in Tal Afar

Iraqi government forces broke through Islamic State's lines inside Tal Afar on Friday, and reached the old city centre and the neighbourhood around the Ottoman-era citadel, according to a military statement.

ERBIL, Iraq: Iraqi government forces broke through Islamic State's lines inside Tal Afar on Friday, and reached the old city centre and the neighbourhood around the Ottoman-era citadel, according to a military statement.

On the sixth day of the offensive, Iraqi elite units seized the northern city's neighbourhoods of Nida' and Taliaa, according to a statement from the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

Tal Afar lies along the supply route between Syria and the former Islamic State stronghold of Mosul. It has produced some of the militant group's most senior commanders.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Andrew Heavens)