Iraq's Kurdistan region elections delayed as no candidates - election board head

BAGHDAD: Elections for Iraq's Kurdistan region's presidency and parliament will not be held as planned on Nov. 1 as political parties did not present candidates, the head of the electoral commission Hendrean Mohammed said on Monday.

The commission will refer the matter to parliament to fix a new date, he told Reuters by phone from the regional capital Erbil. The deadline to present candidates expired last week and was extended until Monday.

