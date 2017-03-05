Iraq to receive 10 billion pounds in loans from UK for infrastructure - finance ministry
- Posted 05 Mar 2017 16:20
BAGHDAD: Britain has agreed to arrange 10 billion pounds (US$12.29 billion)in loans to Iraq, to help the country to finance important infrastructure projects, an official from the Iraqi finance ministry told Reuters on Sunday.
A formal announcement will be made later on Sunday in Baghdad, he said.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed.; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli. Editing by Jane Merrmian)
- Reuters