Iraqi authorities take control of main border crossing with Turkey - customs official

BAGHDAD: Iraqi authorities took control of the main land crossing with Turkey, in the Kurdish area of Fish-Khabur, a customs official said on Tuesday.

The crossing was previously managed by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) as it is located in the Dohuk province which is within the official boundaries of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

