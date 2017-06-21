Iraqi forces advance on Mosul mosque where IS declared caliphate

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces said they began a push on Wednesday toward the mosque of Mosul, where Islamic State declared a self-styled caliphate three years ago.

The military said the forces had encircled the jihadist group's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul, where the mosque is located, on Tuesday.

The battle for the Old City is becoming the deadliest in the

eight-month old offensive to capture Mosul, Islamic State's de facto capital in Iraq.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet)

