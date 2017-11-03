Iraqi forces reach road between Iraqi-Syrian towns - Hezbollah-affiliated TV channel

BEIRUT: Iraqi forces have reached the main road between Albu-Kamal in Syria and al-Qaim in Iraq, the Lebanese TV news channel al-Manar, which is affiliated to the Syrian government's ally Hezbollah, reported on Friday.

The two towns are very close to each other on opposite sides of the Iraqi-Syrian border in the last important territorial stronghold of Islamic State.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Gareth Jones)