Iraqi government launches military operation to recapture towns

REUTERS: The Iraqi government launched an offensive early on Thursday to recapture from Islamic State the western Iraqi towns of Rawa and al-Qaim close to the Syrian border, al-Arabiya television reported.

According to al-Arabiya the offensive was launched from three sides and both the international coalition and the Sunni tribes were assisting the joint operations forces in the attack.

