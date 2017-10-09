Iraqi government wants Kurdistan-based mobile phone network under its control

The Iraqi government said on Monday it would seek to impose control over a Kurdistan-based mobile phone operator and move the firm's headquarters to the capital Baghdad.

The announcement followed a cabinet meeting attended by top security officials. It is part of a series of measures taken against the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq after it held an independence referendum last month that Baghdad opposed.

