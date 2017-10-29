Iraqi Kurdistan leader Barzani won't extend term beyond November 1 - Kurdish official

Iraqi Kurdistan's leader Masoud Barzani will not extend his presidential term beyond Nov. 1, a Kurdish government official said on Saturday.

A plan to divide up the president's powers was outlined in a letter Barzani sent to the Kurdish parliament on Saturday, which it will discuss on Sunday, the official said.

