Iraqi Kurdistan leader Barzani won't extend term beyond November 1 - Kurdish official

World

Iraqi Kurdistan leader Barzani won't extend term beyond November 1 - Kurdish official

Iraqi Kurdistan's leader Masoud Barzani will not extend his presidential term beyond Nov. 1, a Kurdish government official said on Saturday.

Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Bookmark

SULAIMANIYA, IRAQ: Iraqi Kurdistan's leader Masoud Barzani will not extend his presidential term beyond Nov. 1, a Kurdish government official said on Saturday.

A plan to divide up the president's powers was outlined in a letter Barzani sent to the Kurdish parliament on Saturday, which it will discuss on Sunday, the official said.

(Reporting by Raya Jalabi; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark