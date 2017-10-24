Iraqi Kurdistan parliament delays presidential elections by eight months

Elections for the presidency and parliament of Iraq's Kurdistan region set for Nov. 1 have been delayed by eight months, the regional parliament announced on Tuesday.

The decision came after the electoral commission said on Monday that political parties had failed to present candidates for both elections amid turmoil in the region following the independence referendum it held on Sept. 25.

