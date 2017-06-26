Iraqi military says it has captured Mosul neighbourhood from Islamic State

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Iraqi troops have captured Mosul's al-Faruq neighbourhood, in the northwestern side of the Old City, from Islamic State militants, the military said.

ERBIL, Iraq: Iraqi troops have captured Mosul's al-Faruq neighbourhood, in the northwestern side of the Old City, from Islamic State militants, the military said.

The district is located opposite the historic Grand al-Nuri Mosque, which was destroyed by the militants last week. Islamic State is still in control of the mosque's ground.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Angus MacSwan)