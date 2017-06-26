Iraqi military says it has captured Mosul neighbourhood from Islamic State
Iraqi troops have captured Mosul's al-Faruq neighbourhood, in the northwestern side of the Old City, from Islamic State militants, the military said.
The district is located opposite the historic Grand al-Nuri Mosque, which was destroyed by the militants last week. Islamic State is still in control of the mosque's ground.
