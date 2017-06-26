Iraqi military says it has captured Mosul neighbourhood from Islamic State

Iraqi troops have captured Mosul's al-Faruq neighbourhood, in the northwestern side of the Old City, from Islamic State militants, the military said.

Smoke billows after an air strike by Iraqi forces towards the positions of the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

The district is located opposite the historic Grand al-Nuri Mosque, which was destroyed by the militants last week. Islamic State is still in control of the mosque's ground.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Source: Reuters