Iraqi PM says 'will not wait forever' to take action on border areas

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday he would take action soon over border areas under Kurdish control, but would regain them without violence.

BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday he would take action soon over border areas under Kurdish control, but would regain them without violence.

"We will regain control on border areas without escalation. We will not wait forever, we will take action regarding the border areas," he said at a news conference.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein, Editing by Angus MacSwan)