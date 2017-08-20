Iraqi ship sinks after collision, at least four sailors dead - state TV

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi ship sank on Saturday after a collision with another vessel in Iraq's territorial waters, killing at least four sailors, Iraqi state television reported.

Diving support vessel al-Misbar had 21 sailors on board, of which 10 were rescued, the Baghdad-based channel said, citing a statement from the transportation ministry.

The search for survivors was continuing in late hours of Saturday, it said, giving no details about the other ship involved in the collision, a bulk carrier registered in Saint Vincent, the Royal Arsenal.

Al-Misbar is owned by the Iraq's state-run ports authority.

