Ireland eyes successful conclusion of Northern Irish talks this week

World

Ireland eyes successful conclusion of Northern Irish talks this week

Ireland's foreign minister said he hopes that talks to restore Northern Ireland's power-sharing government can reach a successful outcome by the end of the week with some further, final steps by the negotiating parties.

Ireland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney attends an informal meeting of European Union Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn, Estonia September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

DUBLIN: Ireland's foreign minister said he hopes that talks to restore Northern Ireland's power-sharing government can reach a successful outcome by the end of the week with some further, final steps by the negotiating parties.

"This week is an important week in the context of Northern Ireland and I hope we will have a successful outcome by the end of the week," Simon Coveney, Dublin's representative in the talks, told Ireland's upper house of parliament.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters