Ireland eyes successful conclusion of Northern Irish talks this week
DUBLIN: Ireland's foreign minister said he hopes that talks to restore Northern Ireland's power-sharing government can reach a successful outcome by the end of the week with some further, final steps by the negotiating parties.
"This week is an important week in the context of Northern Ireland and I hope we will have a successful outcome by the end of the week," Simon Coveney, Dublin's representative in the talks, told Ireland's upper house of parliament.
