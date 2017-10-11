Ireland eyes successful conclusion of Northern Irish talks this week

Ireland's foreign minister said he hopes that talks to restore Northern Ireland's power-sharing government can reach a successful outcome by the end of the week with some further, final steps by the negotiating parties.

DUBLIN: Ireland's foreign minister said he hopes that talks to restore Northern Ireland's power-sharing government can reach a successful outcome by the end of the week with some further, final steps by the negotiating parties.

"This week is an important week in the context of Northern Ireland and I hope we will have a successful outcome by the end of the week," Simon Coveney, Dublin's representative in the talks, told Ireland's upper house of parliament.

