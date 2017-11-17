Ireland not ready to let Brexit talks move to stage two - minister

Ireland is not ready to allow talks on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union to move to the second phase next month, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday.

"Yes we all want to move onto phase two of the Brexit negotiations but we are not in a place right now that allows us to do that. We have very serious issues, particularly around the (UK-Irish) border, that need more clarity," Coveney told a news conference before a meeting with his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

