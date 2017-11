Irish PM names Foreign Minister Simon Coveney as deputy PM

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Thursday named Foreign Minister Simon Coveney as deputy prime minister, replacing Frances Fitzgerald, whose resignation over a policing scandal on Tuesday allowed the government to avoid a snap election.

DUBLIN: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Thursday named Foreign Minister Simon Coveney as deputy prime minister, replacing Frances Fitzgerald, whose resignation over a policing scandal on Tuesday allowed the government to avoid a snap election.

Varadkar also appointed Heather Humphreys as Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation and Josepha Madigan as Minister for Culture.

