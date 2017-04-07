Irish PM says we must not return to hard border with Northern Ireland

BERLIN: Negotiations on Britain's departure from the European Union must not undermine peace in Northern Ireland and there can be no 'hard border' between the British province and the Irish Republic, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Thursday.

"Whatever happens in the Brexit negotiations, nothing should undermine the peace and stability ... in Northern Ireland, which has taken so long to achieve and in which the European Union has played such an important part," Kenny said in Berlin.

"As demonstrated by recent developments, the peace and stability there remains in a fragile state," he added before meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "It is therefore critical that there is no return to a hard border," he said.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)