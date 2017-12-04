Irish PM to make statement on Brexit talks later on Monday

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he will make a statement on phase one of the Brexit talks later on Monday.

DUBLIN: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he will make a statement on phase one of the Brexit talks later on Monday.

"I will be making a statement on Phase I Brexit talks later today," Leo Varadkar said on Twitter following a special cabinet meeting, adding that he had also spoken to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk about the negotiations.

