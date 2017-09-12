Irma weakens but flooding in Jacksonville, damage to Keys

JACKSONVILLE: Monster storm Irma, after cutting a deadly swath through Cuba and Caribbean resorts, was weakening on Monday (Sep 11) but evacuation orders were issued because of flooding in the major Florida city of Jacksonville.

The death toll jumped to at least 40 meanwhile as Cuba said 10 people had been killed there over the weekend as the storm spun northward.

In the Caribbean, as hard-hit residents struggled to get back on their feet, Britain, France, the Netherlands and the United States ramped up their relief efforts for their overseas territories.

Florida residents who spent an anxious night huddled indoors were venturing out Monday to survey the damage, which did not seem to be as bad as initially feared in most of the Sunshine State.

More than 6.5 million people in Florida were without power, however, and Governor Rick Scott said the chain of southern islands known as the Florida Keys had suffered a lot of damage.

"There's devastation," Scott said after flying over the Keys with the Coast Guard. "I just hope everybody survived. It's horrible what we saw."

He said the water, electricity and sewage systems in the Keys were all not working and that trailer parks had been "overturned."

Most Keys residents had followed mandatory evacuation orders, but there were some holdouts who had to hunker down as Irma tore over the area known for its fishing and scuba diving.

IRMA NOW A TROPICAL STORM

Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday, but forecasters warned of "life-threatening" storm surges, heavy winds and risk of tornadoes.

The city of Jacksonville, population 880,000, in northeast Florida ordered urgent evacuations on Monday as record floods were set to rise even higher with the afternoon's high tide.

Residents in neighbourhoods along the St Johns River "need to heed this warning and get out now," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page.

Flooding was also reported in the city of Charleston, South Carolina.

Irma's maximum sustained winds had decreased to 95 kilometres per hour. Irma's eye was in southern Georgia, and expected to cross into eastern Alabama on Tuesday.

Irma had triggered orders for more than six million people in the United States to flee to safety, one of the biggest evacuations in the country's history.

The storm roared ashore on the Keys on Sunday as a powerful Category Four hurricane, ripping boats from their moorings, flattening palm trees and downing power lines, after devastating a string of Caribbean islands.

In flood-prone Miami, the largest US city in Irma's path, cleaning crews were busy clearing branches, debris and fallen street signs from downtown.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez expressed relief that the damage wasn't worse.

"We were spared the brunt of this storm," Gimenez said. "We came out much better than other parts of the state and we have to thank God for that."

10 DEAD IN CUBA

In Bonita Springs, a city of 50,000 people on Florida's hard-hit southwest coast, large areas were flooded and the entire city was without power. Some residents were trying to reach their homes by walking through floodwater up to their waists, while others paddled canoes.

A couple walk through the flooded streets after Hurricane Irma swept through the area in Naples, Florida. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP)

"I don't think I can make it over to the house. I'd like to walk through there, but it looks like it's three feet (one metre) deep at least, and my boots are only a foot deep and I don't like cold water, which explains why I live here," resident Sam Parish told AFP.

As residents began to check out their homes, authorities warned of downed power lines, raw sewage in floodwaters and - this being Florida - displaced wildlife like snakes and alligators.

A crocodile is seen at the Dinner Key marina after Hurricane Irma passed through the area in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP)

"Don't think just because this has passed you can run home," Governor Scott said. "We have downed power lines all across the state.

"We have roads that are impassable and we have debris all over the state."

President Donald Trump, who promised to travel to Florida "very soon," approved the state's request for emergency federal aid to help with temporary housing, home repairs, emergency work and hazard mitigation.

"Right now, we're worried about lives, not cost," Trump said.

Before reaching the United States, Irma smashed through a string of Caribbean islands from tiny Barbuda on Wednesday, to the tropical paradises of Saint Barts and Saint Martin, the US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Turks and Caicos.

About 400 exhausted and traumatised survivors of Hurricane Irma arrived in France and the Netherlands on Monday aboard military planes.

A plane with 278 aboard landed in Paris, while another 100 people flew into Eindhoven in the southern Netherlands from the Guadeloupe capital Pointe-a-Pitre.

Both the French and Dutch governments have come under criticism over delays in their responses to the crisis and in particular over how they handled outbreaks of looting on St Barthelemy and St Martin, an island with both French and Dutch sectors.

In Cuba, officials said the 10 deaths from Irma made it the deadliest hurricane to strike the island since Dennis in 2005 and the toll could rise.

Three-quarters of the population were without power as the authorities began the task of restoring basic infrastructure and services.

President Raul Castro warned Cubans they faced "hard days" ahead to rebuild "what the winds of Hurricane Irma have tried to wipe out."